Patrick Star has his own show! At the drive-in premiere for "The Patrick Star Show" & "Middlemost Post," the cast of the "Spongebob" spin-off promised that the "story telling is so crazy" on the upcoming animation series. Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke, gushed about his beloved character and teased that his new show will be an "adventure." Plus, actress Becky Robinson talked about Nickelodeon's new series, "Middlemost Post." The two new shows are set to premiere back to back Friday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. (Video Credit: Peach Hill Media)

