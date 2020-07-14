Also available on the nbc app

Charlize Theron goes toe-to-toe with KiKi Layne in Netflix's action-adventure film "The Old Guard." KiKi first got her big break starring in "If Beale Street Could Talk," and she's set to play Eddie Murphy's daughter in "Coming 2 America." Access Hollywood gets to know the rising star, starting with her recent Instagram post about representing Black women in the entertainment industry. Plus, Charlize tells Access how impressed she was by KiKi's action movie training. "The Old Guard" is available to stream now.

