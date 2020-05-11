Also available on the NBC app

John Krasinski gave a couple of "Office" fans the surprise of a lifetime! In his latest episode of "Some Good News," the actor welcomed a couple from Maryland whose proposal was inspired by his onscreen persona's proposal from the hit sitcom. Krasinski also revealed that he had been ordained and would officiate the couple's wedding on the spot, calling in the couple's parents, best friends… and the entire cast of "The Office" to take part in the ceremony!

