Kobe Bryant went above and beyond for his wife Vanessa on a Valentine's Day she'll never forget. During the memorial for her late husband and daughter Gianna, Vanessa told the audience that Kobe had once given her the iconic blue dress Rachel McAdams' character Allie wore while reuniting with Ryan Gosling's Noah in "The Notebook." Karyn Wagner, the costume designer who created the dress for Rachel back in 2004, told Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles that she found the couple’s connection to the film “so moving.” Karyn also explained that Kobe's gesture likely didn't come easy, proving just how much he cared. "When I finish a film, my team and I, we inventory everything, we put it in boxes, and we never see it again. So I don't know how Kobe even tracked this dress down. He has to have spent a lot of time and a lot of effort. He was that good and he was that determined to show his wife how much he loved her," she said.

