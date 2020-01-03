The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2020: 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'No Time To Die' & More

Hilary Duff And Hubby Matthew Koma Jet Off On A 'No Diaper Bags And No Early Wake-Ups' Honeymoon
CLIP 01/03/20
So many highly anticipated movies are set to hit theaters in 2020, but which ones are fans dying to see the most? Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak joins All Access co-host Mario Lopez to break down the films that everyone will be talking about this year: from superhero blockbusters like "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Black Widow" to action flicks like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "No Time To Die."