The Kangaroo bounced out of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday, as she was revealed to be reality TV star Jordyn Woods. Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed the identity of the mystery singer, saying she felt the performer was "a Kardashian kind of adjacent person." As Jordyn was unmasked, she admitted that she had never sung in front of a live audience before, which stunned the judges' panel.

