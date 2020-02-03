Also available on the NBC app

"The Masked Singer" Season 3 kicked off after Super Bowl LIV and with it the first of 18 reveals. Jamie Foxx joined the panel of guessers for the season premiere and none of them correctly guessed the superstar beneath The Robot mask. He revealed himself to be iconic rapper Lil Wayne and floored everyone in the audience, judges and even host Nick Cannon. This season there’s an additional two contestants joining the singing competition. We can’t wait to see who else gets unmasked soon!

