"The Masked Singer" revealed its second of eighteen contestants on Wednesday night, when the Llama was unmasked. Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong were joined by "Outmatched" star Jason Biggs, and none were close to guessing who was under the mask! After performing Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual," the Llama was revealed to be none other than "Price Is Right" host Drew Carey!

