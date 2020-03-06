Also available on the NBC app

"The Masked Singer's" Taco has finally been revealed! Judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were surprised to find out that "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron was the man behind the shell. Tom met up with All Access co-host Zuri Hall backstage, and the two talked about how he was able to surprise Jenny and Nicole, two of his former co-workers. Tom also took a fun game show catchphrase quiz, proving just how much he knows about shows other than "DWTS"! "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

