"The Masked Singer" viewers learned the identity of the Taco in last night's episode. In the Group B finals, Taco came in with the lowest score of the night, dropping him out of the competition. After panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Season 1 winner T-Pain all made their best (incorrect) guesses, Taco was revealed to be "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron!

