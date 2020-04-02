Also available on the NBC app

The first of "The Masked Singer's" super nine was eliminated in the show's 2-hour April Fools special and revealed the white tiger performer to be former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk told the audience that his former teammates picked up on his signature dance moves immediately. "One or two of my teammates did contact me like, 'dude, that is definitely you. I know your moves.' Like, 'Dawg, I've seen those moves in the locker room plenty of times,'" he said.

