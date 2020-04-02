Access Hollywood
'The Masked Singer' Reveals White Tiger As Rob Gronkowski

CLIP04/02/20
The first of "The Masked Singer's" super nine was eliminated in the show's 2-hour April Fools special and revealed the white tiger performer to be former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk told the audience that his former teammates picked up on his signature dance moves immediately. "One or two of my teammates did contact me like, 'dude, that is definitely you. I know your moves.' Like, 'Dawg, I've seen those moves in the locker room plenty of times,'" he said.

Tags: Access, TV, the masked singer, masked singer season 3, masked singer reveal, masked singer unmasked, masked singer white tiger, masked singer s3, gronk, gronk masked singer, Rob Gronkowski, Rob Gronkowski 2020, FOX, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, television
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
