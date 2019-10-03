Also available on the nbc app

"The Masked Singer" has revealed another celebrity contestant! Undefeated boxing champion Laila Ali shocked the audience when she was unmasked as The Panda following her elimination from Fox's hit singing competition. The pro retired athlete had perplexed the star-studded judging panel of Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger with performances of Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" and DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win."

