Also available on the NBC app

"The Masked Singer" is edging closer to its final "Super 9" performers. Last night's episode – taped in January, before the coronavirus outbreak – revealed the identity of the Swan. After the panelists offered their (incorrect) guesses, the Swan was revealed to be former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne! Panelist And, Ken Jeong kicked himself for not correctly guessing his former co-star from "The Duff."

Appearing: