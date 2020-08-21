Also available on the NBC app

The masks are back on! "The Masked Singer" has resumed production on its fourth season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deadline. However, this time around, the crew will also be required to wear face coverings along with the new batch of celebrity contestants. The mystery talent competition is scheduled to premiere in September with a rumored new twist for viewers. Fans will reportedly have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performances for the first time as part of a virtual audience!

Appearing: