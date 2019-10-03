'The Masked Singer': Did Laila Ali Inherit Singing From Dad Muhammad? (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Laila Ali's mask is off! The undefeated boxing champion chatted exclusively with Access Hollywood following her big reveal as The Panda on Fox's reality competition "The Masked Singer." She admitted, "It was so top secret that my kids didn't even know. At one point, I wasn't even going to go on our family vacation, but then I got sent home." Laila also confessed if she inherited her passion for singing from late father Muhammad Ali.

