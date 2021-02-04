Also available on the nbc app

Jordin Sparks is bringing her "American Idol" experience full circle! The Season 6 winner tells Access Hollywood about her time on "The Masked Dancer" and how much fun it was to reunite with judge Paula Abdul 13 years since "Idol." Jordin also shares which "Idol" pals she keeps in touch with on a group chat and if anyone in her close circle was able to guess her identity as Exotic Bird. And, the 31-year-old gushes over family life with husband Dana Isaiah and their 2-year-old son, DJ. Plus, Jordin shares the inspiration behind her latest single "You Still Think of Me" and teases more new music on the way! "The Masked Dancer" airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.

Appearing: