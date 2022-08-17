"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power" prequel is out on Sept. 2 and the series cost a half of a billion dollars to make, making it the most expensive show in TV history. At the premiere, the stars revealed that they cannot believe they are a part of the franchise. Access spoke with Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Sophia Nomvete, Ismael Cruz Córdova and they shaed about what fans can expect to see in the highly-anticipated series."The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight