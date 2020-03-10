Also available on the nbc app

Netflix's new series "The Letter for the King" is already stirring up buzz for its similarities to another popular fantasy-adventure drama! Access Hollywood got all the details on sword fighting, horseback riding and those comparisons to "Game of Thrones" while chatting with up-and-coming stars Amir Wilson, Gijs Blom, Ruby Serkis and Thaddea Graham at the streaming platform's YA junket in Los Angeles. "There are still complex characters [that] you're really, really interested in, but it's way more approachable for a way wider audience," Ruby said of the show's parallels to HBO's smash hit. "It's the kind of thing you can watch with your family. It works on levels for people of all ages, which arguably 'Game of Thrones' doesn't." Catch episodes of "The Letter for the King" streaming March 20 only on Netflix.

