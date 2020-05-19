Also available on the NBC app

Watching ESPN's "The Last Dance" gave Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan's eldest daughter, even more insight into her dad's legendary career. "[It's] understanding the sacrifices that he really had to make … I was so young, so at the time I didn't understand 'Dad is not home for dinner tonight, he is on a business trip," she told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. Jasmine also told the funny story of the first time her fiancé met Michael and gushed over her dad's "incredible relationship" with her son. "He loves being a grandfather, and I love seeing that bond continue to grow," she said.

