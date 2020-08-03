Also available on the nbc app

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez are close as can be! “The Kissing Booth 2” costars took an outdoorsy vacation together over the weekend, and Taylor shared Instagram videos of the two cuddled up while swimming underneath a waterfall. And while the two may or may not be dating, it’s no secret that they’re super close. Taylor recently sat down with Access Hollywood via video chat and said he became “instant besties” with the cast of the movie!

Appearing: