Sean Penn Says President Zelenskyy Was 'Was Born For This' As He Recalls Time In Ukraine
CLIP 03/04/22
“The King of Queens” is back! The beloved sitcom’s cast reunites for an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles and reminisces about their time on set. Stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Patton Oswalt, Nicole Sullivan, Victor Williams, Gary Valentine and creator Michael J. Weithorn share their favorite memories from working together for the series’ nine-season run, whether or not they knew immediately it would be such a hit, and why late castmate Jerry Stiller was “the heart of the show.”