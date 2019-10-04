Also available on the nbc app

Are you keeping up with the Kardashians' style? If so, you can now buy looks from the stars on their new website KardashianKloset.com. The clothes seem pretty reasonably priced as they're mostly designer pieces, but one look in Kris Jenner's kloset will set you back a pretty penny. A Yves Salomon "brown crocodile and sable fur vest" is listed at $25,000! While at the other end of the price scale, Kris also has these $20 slippers listed.

