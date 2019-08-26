The Jonas Brothers Bring The Heat In First MTV VMAs Performance In 11 Years

Also available on the NBC app

The Jonas Brothers are officially back and hotter than ever! After more than a decade, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas delivered a dynamite live performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The three brothers kicked off their fiery set with a rendition of "Sucker." The singers then moved outside where a massive crowd awaited them on the Jersey Shore. The last time the JoBros sang at the annual award show was back in 2008.

