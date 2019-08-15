'The Hills' Stars Jason and Ashley Wahler Have Surprising Intel on Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's Fling

Also available on the NBC app

Jason and Ashley Wahler are setting the record straight! "The Hills: New Beginnings" stars dished to Access Hollywood about all of the drama surrounding the hit show, including Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's "rocky" marriage. The pair both noted the entire cast say their breakup coming, and the pair share intel on Kaitlynn's new apparent fling with Miley Cyrus. Ashley shares that Kaitlynn and Brody "would always hang out" with Miley and her now-ex Liam Hemsworth.

