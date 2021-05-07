Also available on the nbc app

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is back for season 2 and this year it’s all about moving forward. Access Hollywood chatted with Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, and Justin Bobby about the upcoming season, and they revealed how it was like having Kristin Cavallari briefly return to the series. “She’s electric,” Spencer said. The cast also weighed in on why they don’t think Lauren Conrad will ever make a cameo in the show. Plus, Heidi talks about her stance on the #FreeBritney movement.

