“The Heartbreak Kid” actor Charles Grodin died on Tuesday at his home in Connecticut. He was 86 years old. His son, Nicholas, confirmed his death to the New York Times saying the cause of death was bone marrow cancer. Charles began his acting career in the ‘60’s in television before transitioning to film. He was a versatile actor, known for his role in “Same Time, Next Year,” on Broadway as well the popular movies like “Midnight Run,” co-starring Robert DeNiro, “Beethoven,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” and “Catch-22.” His talents didn’t stop there, he was also a writer. In 1978 he won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for the “Paul Simon Special” alongside Lorne Michaels and Paul Simon. Charles is survived by his two children—his daughter Marion, from his marriage to Julie Ferguson, and Nicholas, from his marriage to Elissa Durwood.

