‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Uncut Extended Scene Will Spook You Out (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

“The Haunting of Hill House” may have ended, but Access Hollywood got an exclusive look at an extended scene from Season One. In a house that’s eerily quiet, Olivia Crain complains to her husband that she can’t sleep and “can’t even hear the crickets.” But if it’s so quiet…what’s that sound? “The Haunting of Hill House” is now available on Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Appearing: