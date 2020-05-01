Also available on the NBC app

Netflix's latest romantic comedy is putting a twist on the classic high school love story! Access Hollywood chatted with "The Half of It" stars Leah Lewis, Alexxis Lemire and Daniel Diemer via Zoom about the film and its emotional message. "Of course, the story itself was just beautiful," Alexxis said. "I mean, I read the script and cried." Daniel added, "It was a script that just felt so full of heart and really, really genuine and grounded and down-to-earth." In addition to gushing over director Alice Wu, the trio also revealed their boldest gestures in the name of love! "The Half of It" hits Netflix on May 1.

