Also available on the NBC app

At the ABC Upfronts in NYC, Freddie Highmore (Dr. Shaun Murphy) and Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman) chat with Access about the cliffhanger on "The Good Doctor," where their two characters were about to reveal Shaun's surgical screw up to Dr. Marcus Andrews. Plus, how will the show deal with Dr. Glassman's illness in Season 2? And, Freddie reveals he's writing an episode of "The Good Doctor" this season

Appearing: