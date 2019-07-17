The Funny Thing Katy Perry Asked Of Taylor Swift Before Ending Their Infamous Feud

Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are putting their years of bad blood behind them! The "Never Really Over" singer recently confessed to "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" that she really hopes other people will learn from their infamous feud, saying, "I think it's amazing that we have this opportunity to change, and I just hope that other people can learn from it, too." Plus, Katy admits the funny thing she asked Taylor before ending their feud.

Appearing: