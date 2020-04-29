Also available on the NBC app

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast had a reunion on Will Smith’s Snapchat show, “Will From Home” and we have to say it was pretty epic. Alfonso Ribiero, who played Carlton, chatted with Will about how he actually came up with the idea that the lead character’s name should be Will Smith. Part two of the “Will From Home” finale drops on Snapchat on April 30th at 6AM ET.

