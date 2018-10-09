'The Flash's' Candice Patton: 'There's A Lot At Stake' In Season 5

Also available on the NBC app

Candice Patton tells Access about what it's like when her character, Iris, and Barry (Grant Gustin) learn they are parents – to an adult daughter from the future (Nora West-Allen, played by Jessica Parker Kennedy) on Season 5 of "The Flash." Plus, Candice talks Chris Klein coming in as the season's new big bad – Cicada – and how the stakes are being raised. "The Flash" returns Tuesday Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

Appearing: