'The Flash' Season 5: Jessica Parker Kennedy Hints At What Fans Will See From Nora West Allen In Season 5

CLIP10/08/18

"The Flash's" Jessica Parker Kennedy tells Access about what the relationship is like between her character, Nora West Allen, and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) on The CW's superhero drama. Plus, the actress dishes on working with Candice Patton, who plays her mom, Iris West Allen, and Chris Klein, who plays this season's baddie -- Cicada. And, will Nora's notebook come back into play in the new season? "The Flash" returns Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
