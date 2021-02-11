Also available on the nbc app

One month ago, Armie Hammer was thrust into the spotlight after allegedly exchanging messages with women that detailed sexual assault and cannibalism fantasies. Shortly after, disturbing videos that were reportedly from his private Instagram account began circulating. While the "Call Me By Your Name" star's rep calls the allegations against him untrue, the controversy continues to unfold as Hammer is in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers. Variety senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister helps Access Hollywood break down the actor's freefall and the claims that have been made against him.

