Shia LaBeouf is getting incredible reviews for his autobiographical movie "Honey Boy," which hit theaters on Nov. 8. The "Transformers" actor used his experiences growing up in Hollywood for the movie and wrote the screenplay while he was in rehab. He says it was there that he was forced to confront his controversial past. Access Hollywood looks back at Shia's Hollywood beginnings and his journey since.

