The Empowering Reason Emily Ratajkowski Decided To Grow Out Her Armpit Hair

CLIP08/08/19
Emily Ratajkowski is in the September issue of Harper's BAZAAR where she gets candid about the reason she decided to sometimes grow out her armpit hair. "If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me. For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose—a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair," she told the publication. More: harpersbazaar.com/emily-ratajkowski

