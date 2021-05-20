Also available on the nbc app

In November 1989, 16-year-old Jennifer Fay went missing in the city of Brockton, Mass., never to be seen again. Now, Jennifer's still-unsolved disappearance is examined in the new Barstool Sports podcast "The Case." Host Kirk Minihane tells Access Hollywood about his dive into the case and his interviews with Jennifer's family, including her sister Yvette Aubin. Plus, Kirk explains how the investigation brought him to South Carolina – where he found another unsolved case police now say may be connected to Jennifer's. Season 1 of "The Case" is available on all podcast platforms.

