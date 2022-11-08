Main Content

The Culpo Sisters Made A Reality Show After Fans Requested

Aurora, Sophia, and Olivia Culpo joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on "Access Daily" to talk about their new reality TV show, "The Culpo Sisters." The sisters said the show came about organically because they were already posting content of their lives on their social media anyway. Olivia said fans kept sending them direct messages about starting a show, and a show was born! "The Culpo Sisters" airs Monday nights on TLC and Discovery+.

