Season 4 of "The Crown" will debut an anticipated look at the lead-up to Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 wedding day, specifically the now-iconic gown Diana wore. Recreating the garment took 600 hours and the show even enlisted the original designers to consult on the replica! Stars Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles) tell Access Hollywood about their reaction to the finished product, which was so ornate Emma said it made her feel like she was "being sewn into a house."

