The new ABC series "The Con" tells the story of "Shark Tank" producer Johnathan Walton, who was scammed out of nearly $100,000 by his best friend, who claimed to be an Irish heiress named Mair Smyth. Walton tells Access Hollywood about how he found out "Mair" was actually a con artist named Marianne Smyth. "The Con" airs Oct. 21 at 10/9c on ABC.

