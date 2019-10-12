'The College Admissions Scandal': Penelope Ann Miller On The 'Fascinating' And 'Heartbreaking' Movie

Also available on the NBC app

Penelope Ann Miller, star of Lifetime's "The College Admissions Scandal," talks to All Access about the highly-anticipated TV movie, which is a fictional take on the real-life scandal that involved actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. "We're just taking you kind of behind closed doors to see what got us manipulated into this," Penelope says of her and co-star Mia Kirshner's characters, who are two moms who get swept up into Rick Singer's scheme. "The College Admissions Scandal" premieres Oct. 12 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Appearing: