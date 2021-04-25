Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee are mourning a devastating loss. “The Challenge” star and his girlfriend announced the death of their baby daughter, Azaylia, over the weekend. She was just 8 months old. The couple each posted bittersweet photos of themselves cradling their little girl, with Ashley penning a brief but heartbreaking farewell in his caption. “Rest in Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven,” he wrote. The infant’s passing comes after an intense battle with leukemia for most of her short life. Ashley and Safiyya documented the difficult journey with frequent Instagram posts, revealing earlier this month that the cancer had sadly spread to Azaylia’s brain and other organs and doctors had only given her days to live.

