In the summer of 2019, 23-year-old Autumn Stone and her fiancé welcomed their first child. Weeks later, while Autumn was away from home, their baby suffered a traumatic brain injury and broken ribs. Then, two days later, Autumn got shocking news: her fiancé had a previous criminal record. Child protective services stepped in. One week later, Autumn was found dead in a Seattle lake. Her death was ruled undetermined and police believed it was suicide, but her family suspects foul play. Autumn's best friend Kymberly Adams and private investigator Brent Campbell talk to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the case.

