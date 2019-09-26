'The Brady Bunch' Cast 50 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

Also available on the NBC app

"The Brady Bunch" premiered on Sept. 26, 1969 and has been considered a landmark in American pop culture ever since. In honor of the classic sitcom's 50th anniversary, Access Hollywood breaks down the post-Brady path of every cast member from beloved matriarch Florence Henderson to fan favorite housekeeper Ann B. Davis and more. And the story is far from over: In 2019, all six TV siblings reunited to maintain the show's legacy and iconic house with HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation."

