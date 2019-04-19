'The Bold Type': Why Katie Stevens Thinks Jane's 'Asking To Get Fired' This Season

Also available on the NBC app

Are Jane Sloan's days at Scarlet numbered? Stay tuned! "The Bold Type" star Katie Stevens tells Access what's in store for her character in Season 3, from personal to professional challenges. Why does Katie think Jane could run into trouble over the tense rapport with her boss? Plus, what's next for Jane and Pinstripe now that the two are an official couple? "The Bold Type" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.

