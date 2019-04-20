'The Bold Type' Star Katie Stevens Spills How Pal Sarah Hyland Prepared For Her Bridal Shower

Also available on the NBC app

Here comes the bride! Katie Stevens is closing in on her big day, and "The Bold Type" star tells Access all about the highs and lows of her wedding planning. Find out her No. 1 tip for making the process as easy as possible, and why she didn't want to do Vegas for her bachelorette party. Plus, Katie shares how her good friend Sarah Hyland made sure she was her best self at the bridal shower! "The Bold Type" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.

