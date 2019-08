Also available on the NBC app

Katie Stevens tells Access she is loving Jane's career struggles in the new season of her Freeform show, "The Bold Type." Did she know that Jane wasn't going to get her old job back when she went for a meeting with Jaqueline? Plus, with Doctor Ben and Pinstripe/Ryan in the picture this season, Katie hints at Jane's romantic dilemmas. "The Bold Type" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.

