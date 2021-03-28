Also available on the nbc app

That must be one expensive water bill! It’s all worth it for Erica and Spencer Shemwell who combined have a total of eleven children in their blended family, all of which joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily. This modern day Brady bunch shared their story of how the two single parents met and combined their families into one giant family who now has their own show called “The Blended Bunch” which airs Tuesdays at 9pm on TLC. When it comes to remembering all their kids’ names, Spencer said, “It’s funny, sometimes we’ll run through a list of like four or five names before we actually get to the right one. It’s a little frustrating, but the kids get it.” Erica added, “And they call us the wrong names too all the time, so it’s fine.”

Appearing: