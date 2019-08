Also available on the NBC app

Who doesn't love a good Target run? Britney Spears puts even the biggest fan of the popular retail chain to shame, making at least 80 shopping trips in 2018 alone. Access Hollywood breaks down more financial bombshells found in new court documents filed in the pop princess' conservatorship case, including relatable spending at 7-Eleven, Walmart and Smart & Final – but the biggest expense in her budget may shock you.

Appearing: