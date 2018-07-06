The Biggest Moments From The 2018 CMT Music Awards

From Carrie Underwood making CMT history to Backstreet Boys debuting a new song, Access has the top moments from the 2018 CMT Music Awards!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, american woman, carrie underwood, interviews, every little thing, celebrity, kelly clarkson, gossip, breaking news, i'll name the dogs, little big town, cmt music awards, music, florida georgia line, blake shelton, hollywood, celebrity news, darius rucker, access, entertainment, taylor swift, musicians, carly pearce, sugarland, entertainment news, 2018 cmt music awards, backstreet boys
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.